ARK Investment Management LLC Has $398.27 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505,922 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $398,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 791,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,674,000 after acquiring an additional 108,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,859 shares of company stock worth $224,099,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $663.29. The company had a trading volume of 423,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $592.23. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $674.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

