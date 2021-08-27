ARK Investment Management LLC Has $430.29 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Trimble worth $430,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 29.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Trimble by 27.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Trimble by 59.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Trimble by 13.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 555.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

