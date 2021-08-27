ARK Investment Management LLC Has $649.46 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 928,556 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.96% of Fate Therapeutics worth $649,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.64. 1,089,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,352. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FATE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

