ARK Investment Management LLC Has $808.77 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Palantir Technologies worth $808,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 52,067,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,131,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.44. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,002,707.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,990,188 shares of company stock valued at $165,070,070. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

