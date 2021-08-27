ARK Investment Management LLC Has $842.03 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,916 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 1.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 3.92% of 10x Genomics worth $842,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $2,795,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,491,153.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,849 shares of company stock worth $15,804,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.21. The company had a trading volume of 467,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.16. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.