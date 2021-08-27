ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares during the period. Beam Therapeutics accounts for 1.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.32% of Beam Therapeutics worth $831,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,663. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,517,731.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

