ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,872,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,548,094 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 15.67% of Stratasys worth $229,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 527,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.