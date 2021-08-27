ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,994,453 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,072.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994,453 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of The Trade Desk worth $168,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,405,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 853.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after buying an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 781.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,117,000 after buying an additional 1,296,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,478. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,680,739. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

