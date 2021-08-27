ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,404,812 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,372,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404,812 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.58% of Nano Dimension worth $134,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 2.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.07. 5,275,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,633. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.