ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,713,575 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises about 2.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 4.23% of Unity Software worth $1,297,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 186.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,686,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $3,157,635.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,893,704.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 765,547 shares of company stock worth $78,623,846.

Shares of U traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.51. 1,422,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion and a PE ratio of -54.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on U. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.