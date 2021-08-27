ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 394,262 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.35% of Codexis worth $151,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $26.65. 362,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,747. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

