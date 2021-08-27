ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 3.70% of Schrödinger worth $197,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDGR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 692.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,795,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 10,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $773,680.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,423.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,181. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

