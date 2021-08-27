ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,189,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,252,270 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 11.82% of Materialise worth $149,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth about $800,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 24.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Materialise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 29.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $21.42. 251,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,254. Materialise NV has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. Analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

