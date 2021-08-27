ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,275,937 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,450,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,275,937 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.07% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $480,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 1,409,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,216. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

