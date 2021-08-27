ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 212,683 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,055,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212,683 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.26% of LendingClub worth $127,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. 972,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,825. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $236,440. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

