ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 212,683 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,055,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212,683 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 7.26% of LendingClub worth $127,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in LendingClub by 16.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. 972,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

LC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock worth $236,440. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

