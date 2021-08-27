ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 341,157 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,829,917 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 341,157 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of SEA worth $777,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $35,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.03. 2,902,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,927. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $328.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

