ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 4,447,307 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,447,307 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Baidu worth $138,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.26. 3,582,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,934,908. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.