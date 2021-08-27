ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 713,996 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713,996 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of PayPal worth $281,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 88.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 78.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $270,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,299 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,896,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

