ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 763,863 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,863 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 11.26% of Personalis worth $125,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Personalis by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Personalis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Personalis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 396,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $914.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. On average, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,766 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.