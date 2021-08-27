ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 959,290 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959,290 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Snap worth $150,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Snap by 361.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Snap by 22.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $1,121,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 21.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $26,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,371,327.

Shares of SNAP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,008,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,709,090. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of -143.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

