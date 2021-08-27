ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,875,886 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,729,000. UiPath comprises about 1.5% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.33% of UiPath as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UiPath news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 73,784 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $4,446,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,807,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,052 shares of company stock worth $18,432,765.

NASDAQ PATH traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.16. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

