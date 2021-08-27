ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,577,578 shares during the period. Invitae comprises approximately 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.71% of Invitae worth $721,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invitae by 30.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Invitae by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 273.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 26,303 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $2,857,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.90. 2,805,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,941,870. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.68. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

