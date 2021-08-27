ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of MercadoLibre worth $189,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $29.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,865.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,635.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

