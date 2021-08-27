ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,713,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,142,787 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.59% of Seres Therapeutics worth $231,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.25. 3,451,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,044. The stock has a market cap of $573.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.