ARMOR Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.42 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and $2.07 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00128763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00152631 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.53 or 0.99991862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.86 or 0.01012783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.07 or 0.06649250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,543,456 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

