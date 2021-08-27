Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 7,959 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.35% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 124,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 132,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,618 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $13,212,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of SBLK opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

