Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,525,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.79. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $40.94.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

