Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,192 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Target by 42.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 2.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Target by 82.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 365,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,287,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 9.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Target by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $248.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.