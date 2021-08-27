Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after purchasing an additional 661,362 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,644 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

