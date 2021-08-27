Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.28% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $17,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $149,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 over the last three months. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

