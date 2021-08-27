Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,010 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Polaris by 106.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

