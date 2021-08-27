Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $8.47 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,257 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

