Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Teradata worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

