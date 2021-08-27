Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $14 Million in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 854,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,998,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.29% of Amyris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

AMRS stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

