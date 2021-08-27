Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $6.53 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.41. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,383 shares of company stock worth $2,405,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

