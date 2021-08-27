Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $7.04 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

CCEP stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

