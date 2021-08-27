Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $8.26 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.