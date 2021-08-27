Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $9.05 Million Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.04% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,189 shares of company stock valued at $726,975. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HSII opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $818.07 million, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

