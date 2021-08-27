Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,065 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after acquiring an additional 171,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $310.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

