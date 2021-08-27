Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 317,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

NASDAQ ON opened at $44.03 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.