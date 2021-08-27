Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 265,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.75% of TrueBlue at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TrueBlue by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TBI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

