Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 31,021 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $10,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of TD opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.