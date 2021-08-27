Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.40% of EVERTEC worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVTC opened at $46.00 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

