Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,016 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after buying an additional 479,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

GPN stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.59.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

