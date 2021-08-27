Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 43,952 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,952 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $165.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

