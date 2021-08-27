Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 84,318 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,318 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Crown worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 4,591.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,040,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,884,000. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,547,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $109.50 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.32.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCK. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

