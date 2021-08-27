Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $6.33 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $390.07 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $396.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $385.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.