Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $112.51 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

