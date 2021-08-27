Artfinity Tops One Day Volume of $10.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Artfinity has a total market cap of $162,234.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00753095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00100286 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

Buying and Selling Artfinity

